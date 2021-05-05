Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $387,000 in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 367,962 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $12,510,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,866.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,230,493 shares of company stock worth $13,753,339 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

