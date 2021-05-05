Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.