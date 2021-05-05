Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medifast by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Medifast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE:MED opened at $225.00 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.39 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.09.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.