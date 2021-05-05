SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Increased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $26,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.04. 25,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,988. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $125.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

