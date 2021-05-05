SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,052 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,094. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

