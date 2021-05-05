SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Lifted by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 19.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $51,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,635. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68.

