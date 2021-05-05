SparkPoint Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.84 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $136.85 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00085830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00068168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.99 or 0.00828878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00101382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.36 or 0.09302567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044677 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

