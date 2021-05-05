Space Cow Boy (SCB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,649.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.81 or 0.00022303 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $418,300.85 and $9,649.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

