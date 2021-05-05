Southwest Gas (SWX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.95-4.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

