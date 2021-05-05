South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Get South State alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of SSB opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $413,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,101. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of South State by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South State by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.