Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

NYSE BLK traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $840.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $781.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $837.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,408,036. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

