Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,756,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.81. The stock had a trading volume of 73,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,321. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $125.18 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.65.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

