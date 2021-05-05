Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,734,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $598.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.