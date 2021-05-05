Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.72

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 14545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.66.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $315,000.

About Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

