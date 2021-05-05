Sony Group Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

SONY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Sony Group stock opened at $96.79 on Monday. Sony Group has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $118.50.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

