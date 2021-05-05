Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 50.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.
Shares of NYSE SON opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
