Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 50.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.