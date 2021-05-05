Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will post $12.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $13.00 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $12.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $64.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $65.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.95 million, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 2,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.72.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

