SOMESING Market Cap Reaches $15.41 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00266847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.58 or 0.01152364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00032118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00740305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.99 or 0.99794302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

