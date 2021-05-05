SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $322.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $324.00 to $322.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $218.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.67. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

