Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGL opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. The company had revenue of ($10.11) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

