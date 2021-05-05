Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.83 ($24.51).

GLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of GLE stock opened at €23.20 ($27.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.27. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

