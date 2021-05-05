Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Snap-on by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,114 shares of company stock worth $15,814,490. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $243.02 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $243.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

