Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk Sells 24,507 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $243.02 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.