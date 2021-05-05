Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.
Shares of SMFKY opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $2.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 48.85%.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
