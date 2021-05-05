SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $15.80

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.38. SM Energy shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 12,015 shares.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 6.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SM Energy by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 524,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 116,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SM Energy by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

