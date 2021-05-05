SkinCoin (SKIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,260.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $259,259.45 and approximately $29,260.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.02 or 0.00843689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.67 or 0.09709471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00101074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00044632 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

