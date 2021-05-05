Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:SKE traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.43. 222,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$761.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.99 and a 1-year high of C$3.95.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.