SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 384,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after acquiring an additional 152,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $5,091,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

