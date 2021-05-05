SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.37. 3,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,134. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,273,179.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SiTime by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

