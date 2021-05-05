SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Issues Earnings Results

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of SITM traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,173. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.06 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $151.78.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $220,727.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,539,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

