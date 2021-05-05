Signata (SATA) Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $218,895.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signata has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00087191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.29 or 0.00850215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.00 or 0.09650805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00101059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00044593 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,316 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

