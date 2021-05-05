Showcase (SHO) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Day

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Showcase has traded flat against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $990,757.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00266609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.78 or 0.01156641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00032192 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.36 or 0.00727667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,806.46 or 0.99863048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,046,610 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

