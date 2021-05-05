Short Interest in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Rises By 24.7%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,920,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 51,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Zomedica has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,764,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,632,776 shares of company stock worth $1,892,076 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 68.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,870 shares during the period.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

