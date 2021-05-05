Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Expands By 27.2%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VHI opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.84. Valhi has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

