Short Interest in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Decreases By 15.1%

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.18. The company had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $313.72 and a one year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

