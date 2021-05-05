Short Interest in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Increases By 25.8%

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 993,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.89%.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

