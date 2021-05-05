Short Interest in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Grows By 21.0%

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TRMT opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 62.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading downgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.21% of Tremont Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.