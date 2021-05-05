Short Interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Drops By 17.7%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. 6,152,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,886. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

