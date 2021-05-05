Short Interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Drops By 17.7%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 303,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. Research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2,255.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

