Short Interest in Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Decreases By 16.9%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,020.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCAF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

SCCAF stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

