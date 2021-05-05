Short Interest in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Increases By 27.3%

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 527,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of SFE stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 98,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.28. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,190,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

