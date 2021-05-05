Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Declines By 18.3%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil stock remained flat at $$6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 96 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,456. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.
About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil
See Also: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.