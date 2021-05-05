Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Declines By 18.3%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil stock remained flat at $$6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 96 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,456. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

