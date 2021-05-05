Short Interest in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Increases By 21.1%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Paya has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.89 and a beta of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYA. William Blair began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

