Short Interest in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Decreases By 17.2%

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 291.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,918,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCN stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.36 and a beta of 1.74. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

