Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Decreases By 16.8%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 291,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $783,000.

Shares of NYSE NMCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

