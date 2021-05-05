Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Expands By 25.0%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter worth $212,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NID stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

