Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Decreases By 16.7%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.66. 3,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.499 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

