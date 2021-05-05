Short Interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Decreases By 19.5%

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 133,085 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 46,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,054. The firm has a market cap of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.