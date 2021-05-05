Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Rises By 30.7%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LMST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 8,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,216. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.