Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Increases By 28.4%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LBRDA traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.53. 73,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.20.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

